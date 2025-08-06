Embedded Executive: Proper Antenna Design Can Make or Break Your Product | Taoglas

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

While it may not be as intimidating as it once was, antenna design can still be a make-or-break aspect of your end product. Make the antenna too big, and the end users balk. Make the antenna too small, and the device won’t function properly (and end users will balk).

To understand where and how the antenna design should begin, I spoke with Dermot O'Shea, the CEO of Taoglas, an expert in antenna design and certification, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.