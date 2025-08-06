Embedded Executive: Proper Antenna Design Can Make or Break Your Product | Taoglas

Embedded Computing Design

August 06, 2025

While it may not be as intimidating as it once was, antenna design can still be a make-or-break aspect of your end product. Make the antenna too big, and the end users balk. Make the antenna too small, and the device won’t function properly (and end users will balk). 

To understand where and how the antenna design should begin, I spoke with Dermot O'Shea, the CEO of Taoglas, an expert in antenna design and certification, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

