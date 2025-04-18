ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep 13 Navitas, Sony, Wincomm

Video

It’s Friday April 18, 2025, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Navitas Semiconductor, a power semiconductor company focused on gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced its high-power GaNSafe ICs have achieved automotive qualification for both AEC-Q100 and AEC-Q101, showcasing GaN’s next inflection into the automotive market. The Automotive Electronics Council (AEC) lists various qualifications focused on failure mechanism-based stress tests for packaged integrated circuits (AEC-Q100) and discrete semiconductors (AEC-Q101) used in automotive applications. Navitas’ GaNSafe has been qualified to both standards to ensure that both the discrete power FET stage and the combined IC solution meet these stringent specifications.

Our next story comes from Avishay Shraga, Sr. Director, CTO, and Head of Security Technologies at Sony Semiconductor Israel, who has written a column about Strengthening IoT Defenses in Preparation for Quantum Computing in which he suggests that the best approach right now may be to begin developing products that are upgrade ready and that support crypto agility.

Finally, we’re featuring Wincomm, which has released its WMP-109, a 10.1 inch fanless HMI panel PC leveraging the Intel Alder Lake-N N97 processor operating up to 3.6 GHz supporting DDR5 SO-DIMM (up to 16 GB) and a M.2 M-key 2280 SSD (defaulted 128 GB NVMe) for efficient storage. Interfaces include two USB 3.2 Gen 2, two USB 2.0, one RS232/422/485 COM port, two HDMI outputs, two RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and optional M.2 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules. The company says it’s designed specifically for healthcare and industrial automation applications.

And what’s more, your Embedded Computing Design Editorial Team will also be in Taipei for Computex! Click here to find out how you can get involved!

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss any of our shows, and follow us on Linked In and all across the web.

Please reach out if you’d like to advertise on In Case You Missed It.

See you next week.