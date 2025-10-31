ICYMI: Embedded insights Ep 38 NASP, AI, and embedded world NA!

It's Friday October 31, 2025

First up, POLYN Technology has announced the successful manufacturing and testing of the world’s first silicon-proven implementation of its unique NASP (Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing) technology. The NASP platform utilizes trained neural networks in the analog domain to perform AI inference with lower power consumption compared to conventional digital neural processors.

Our next story comes from GP Singh CEO and Founder of Ambient Scientific who has written a column for us about how Analog Matrix Computing is bringing about a Breakthrough for High-Performance Edge AI on Battery Power. This is a much needed path to innovation and big engineering challenge. Make sure you give it a read.

Finally, we’re featuring Advantech, which has released several Edge AI solutions powered by NVIDIA’s new Jetson Thor modules, delivering a reported up to 2070 FP4 TeraFLOPS of AI performance. The solutions are built on container-based architecture and feature application-specific hardware platforms pre-integrated with JetPack 7.0, remote management tools, and vertical software suites such as Robotic Suite and GenAI Studio, Advantech says.

Next week, your Embedded Computing Design team will be in Anaheim California for embedded world North America. This is the second year of the North American version of the gigantic German trade show, and we hear it’s growing like crazy. We’re excited to see what the show has to offer, and we’re doing our part. If you’re going to be there, make sure you swing by our booth and see the DevKit Zone, our Kiosk partner, and join in our Scavenger Hunt to earn a t-shirt or a Raspberry Pi board. And of course, we’ll be bringing you tons of editorial coverage, including our special ICYMI from the show floor, so make sure you’re here to see it all!

