ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep19 COMPUTEX Best in Show, Cybersecurity, and Panel PC!

Video

It’s Friday May 30, 2025 and I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, I’m still digging out and recovering from my week in Taiwan for COMPUTEX 2025, but In Case you Missed it, our Best in Show awards for this year went to Innatera in the Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP category, Mediatek in our IoT & Connectivity category, and to Synaptics in three categories: wireless, MEMS & Sensors, and shared with Innatera in Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP. Congrats to them all for exemplary products!

Our next item comes from David Garske, Senior Software Engineer at wolfSSL, who has written a cautionary column about how you need to get ready for the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), which is about to change many things in cybersecurity compliance in the EU.

From the world of military embedded computing, 7STARLAKE announced recently that it has introduced what it says is the world’s first and only all-in-one, self-contained 3U VPX Liquid-Cooled ATR system, the 7SL-3500. The solution reportedly is designed to meet critical functionalities in defense and aerospace applications, including threat detection, software-defined radar, and electronic warfare using UAVs, HGVs, next-generation fighter jets, and autonomous ground vehicles.

Our Embedded Computing Design staff has published an overview and deep dive into the embedded panel PC, and how it’s revolutionizing the way we compute in all sorts of industries and applications. It’s a key technology and you need to understand it, so give this one a read.

Finally, we’re featuring a Tear Down of the Noise Luna Ring, by Rich Nass, our EVP. He really loved the Luna smart ring and had a good time digging into his inner workings.

That’s all we have time for this week.

See you next week.