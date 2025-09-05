ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep31 South America, Software Assurance, Rust, and MORE!

First up, The partnership between u-blox and Nordian has grown to now include PointPerfect Flex (PPP-RTK) centimeter-level correction services across Argentina and Paraguay, expanding on its current coverage in Brazil. The PointPerfect Flex GNSS correction service will aid in South America’s agriculture sector, while also being utilized by drone operators, surveying and mapping specialists.

Our next story comes from Caroline Guillaume, CEO of TrustInSoft, who has written a column summarizing their recent State of Software Assurance Report. The report details the state of software testing and evaluates trends coming over the next year. Some of the key findings include: Memory safety requirements, the failure of tradition testing methods to keep up, and rising compliance demands.

In other news, Qualcomm Technologies has introduced its newest processor, the Qualcomm Dragonwing Q-6690. According to the company, it is the world's first enterprise mobile processor with fully integrated UHF RFID capabilities, including integrated 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and ultra-wideband.

I recently conducted a bit of an industry survey on the debate between Rust and C and which is gaining dominance. Several folks contributed comments and thoughts, and the resulting roundtable is now live for you all to read. I welcome you to continue the discussion in the comments.

Finally, we’re featuring Navitas Semiconductors. The company’s Board of Directors recently announced the appointment of Chris Allexandre as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2025. Gene Sheridan, a Navitas founder, will step down as President and CEO and from the Board on August 31, 2025. Allexandre will also join the Company’s Board of Directors, the company said.

