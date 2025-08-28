Qualcomm Dragonwing Q-6690 Brings RFID, AI, and 5G to Enterprise Mobile Platforms

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

San Diego, California. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. introduced its newest processor, the Qualcomm Dragonwing Q-6690. According to the company, it is the world's first enterprise mobile processor with fully integrated UHF RFID capabilities, including integrated 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and ultra-wideband.

“The Dragonwing Q-6690 combines integrated RFID, AI, and next-gen wireless capabilities in a single, scalable platform, designed to accelerate innovation across industries including retail, logistics, and manufacturing,” said Art Miller, vice president and head of retail, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

It offers OEMs and ODMs a scalable and upgrade-ready platform with software-configurable feature packs that can be upgraded over the air to support various form factors from ruggedized handhelds to retail point-of-sale systems and smart kiosks. Available software-configurable feature packs allow OEMs a choice contingent on the computing demands, multimedia capabilities, camera support, or peripheral configurations needed.

The RFID integration streamlines security-focused, contactless use cases including access control, asset tracking, inventory management, and product authentication, ideal for retail, logistics, and industrial applications.

Miller ends, “We are particularly excited about working with retailers today that need platforms that are not only powerful and connected, but also adaptable to evolving customer expectations, from smarter kiosks and handhelds to real-time inventory analytics and contactless experiences.”

