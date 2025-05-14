AAEON Honored at COMPUTEX for its NVIDIA Powered BOXER-8645AI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON has earned a Golden Award for its BOXER-8645AI at the COMPUTEX Best Choice Award. As an advanced AI platform, the BOXER-8645AI is a fanless solution leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and supports eight GMSL2 interfaces with a rugged design suited for in-vehicle deployments.

The integration of GMSL2 technology with E-Mark certification were critical in its inclusion among nominees. Highlights include a 9-Axis sensor, GNSS support, a 9V ~ 36V power input range with ignition delay on/off functionality, and a wide -25°C to 65°C temperature range.

For more information, visit aaeon.com.