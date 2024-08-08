OnLogic Adds Consulting Service for AI Customization and Design

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: OnLogic South Burlington Vermont. OnLogic introduced a new AI consulting service in which AI experts work closely with customers for AI customization and design. "We've heard from customers that they see real business value in implementing AI solutions, but they're often not sure where to start. Insights from a trusted advisor can help them pull the pieces together," said Michael Kleiner, VP of Edge AI Solutions at OnLogic.

OnLogic has supplemented AI acceleration hardware options to its series of rugged industrial computing platforms. Solutions can now be configured with Intel’s graphics processing units (GPUs) including Intel ARC A40, A50, or A60 GPUs. The company’s Axial AC101 Edge Server is now available with Intel ARC A40 and A60 GPUs. Plans to add the Intel Flex 140 and 170 GPUs are in the works. According to OnLogic, its systems are also now available with the Hailo-8 AI acceleration module.

“The timing couldn't be better with so many interesting products hitting the market to help enable AI adoption. These new technologies from Intel and Hailo give users more acceleration options for machine learning, visual inspection, advanced robotics, and other AI-powered automation solutions," Kleiner said.



With the combination of enhanced graphics abilities and Intel's OpenVINO Inference Modes, OnLogic's hardware is idea for light AI inferencing to full-scale model building and training.



"The one thing that every AI project has in common is a unique set of requirements and hardware needs," said OnLogic Solution Architect Ross Hamilton. "We've worked closely with our customers, and other innovators like Intel, to identify solutions that provide the required power and performance for AI workloads, and can also be customized to the exact needs of the user. AI doesn't have to be all or nothing; with the right pieces in place it can be used to bolster existing systems and add new functionality without having to rip and replace equipment or infrastructure."



For more information, visit onlogic.com/store/computers/ai-computers/ and onlogic.com/services/ai-consulting.



