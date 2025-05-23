ICYMI: Embedded Insights LIVE from Computex 2025 - Episode 18

Hello Embedded Engineers, Developers and Makers! Welcome to a special episode of In Case You Missed it: Embedded Insights, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design, this week coming to you live from Taipei, Taiwan at COMPUTEX 2025!

It’s Friday May 23, 2025, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, I’m probably still in the air over the Pacific as you watch this, and these are some of our favorite things we saw at COMPUTEX this week.

First up, I visited MSI to get a look at the company’s exciting new EV division, and its charging stations and management platform software. Check out some info about its new server cooling tech here: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/lVfLCdvaIxs.

My next stop was at the Advantech booth, which has been absent from COMPUTEX for over a decade. What has the Taiwanese luminary company come to showcase? Well, lots, but I took a quick look at some medical and agricultural innovations. For an inside look at how Advantech is collaborating with Innodisk on Edge AI, visit: https://embeddedcomputing.com/application/industrial/industrial-iot/innodisk-blends-ai-memory-flash-and-vision-hardware-in-computex-demos-with-intel-and-nvidia

I took just a moment to swing by the Longsys booth to look at the company’s storage and industrial control systems solutions. For a deep dive into what the company is doing at COMPUTEX and how they’re building “Storage Plus AI,” read the story here: https://embeddedcomputing.com/technology/storage/storage-meets-ai-longsys-to-showcase-comprehensive-innovation-at-computex-2025

I dipped my head into the Vertiv booth for a look at one of that company’s exciting liquid cooling systems, designed to be both efficient in power use and reductive in waste. I last looked into Vertiv at NVIDIA GTC for a segment of that ICYMI Live: https://embeddedcomputing.com/application/tech-news-roundup/icymi-embedded-insights-episode-9

Finally, speaking of NVIDIA, I ducked into NVIDIA’s startup zone booth at COMPUTEX, where the GPU company that every other company won’t stop talking about, shows that it is dedicated to growing the ecosystem by focusing on the small innovative players in the space.

Thanks for taking this little live ride into the craziness of COMPUTEX 2025. I hope you enjoyed this little taste. For all the news you need to know from COMPUTEX 2025, click here: https://embeddedcomputing.com/topics/computex

See you next week, back in the US (I hope!).