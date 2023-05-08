Embedded Computing Design

Auto ML Algorithms on Arm Cortex-M0 to -M4

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 08, 2023

News

Auto ML Algorithms on Arm Cortex-M0 to -M4
Image Credit: Qeexo

Qeexo, a TDK group company, released an automated ML platform for Arm Keil MDK delivering an extensive range of ML algorithms developed for the Cortex-M0 to -M4 class processors. It is designed to promptly analyze sensor data for ML solutions.

Reinhard Keil, senior director, embedded technology, Arm said, “By abstracting the entire ML development process with a powerful and easy-to-use graphical user interface, Qeexo AutoML enables rapid build, test, and deployment of ML models to Arm Keil MDK allowing embedded and IoT developers to harness the power of ML as they build new solutions on Arm.”

The ML model is integrated into the Arm Keil IDE employing the CMSIS-Pack mechanism for binary applications on an Arm Cortex based MCU for simplistic end-to-end ML development workflows, allowing incorporation of output libraires from Qeexo AutoML.

Qeexo AutoML creates a no-code environment allowing data analyzation and training of various ML algorithms to the same dataset. Analysis is created for accuracy, memory size, and latency for better flexibility when choosing a model.

Ideal for applications include:

  • Industrial
  • IoT
  • Wearables
  • Automotive
  • Mobile
  • Harsh environments

Sang Lee, CEO, Qeexo noted, “Qeexo AutoML’s integration with Arm Keil MDK closes the gap between machine learning and embedded development, enabling effortless integration of Qeexo AutoML models to any Arm Keil MDK project.”

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
AI & Machine Learning - Predictive Maintenance
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Software & OS
Tech News Roundup
Topic Tags
Automotive
Onsemi Announces Next Generation 1200 V EliteSiC M3S Devices for Electric Vehicles and Energy Infrastructure Applications

May 9, 2023

MORE
Storage
Driving the Lowest TCO for Data-Intensive Technologies and Applications

May 5, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Linux Foundation Europe
Linux Foundation Europe is Expanding Open Collaboration

May 5, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Kinetica Connects ChatGPT with Enterprise

May 2, 2023

MORE