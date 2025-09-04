Synopsys Expands Synopsys.ai Copilot With New GenAI Capabilities to Accelerate Semiconductor Design
September 04, 2025
News
Sunnyvale, California. Synopsys introduced the expansion of its Synopsys.ai Copilot generative AI (GenAI) abilities utilized in semiconductor design solutions supporting complex designs with an acceleration to production. As mentioned in the press release, the expanded Synopsys.ai Copilot assistive and creative capabilities are already in use by early access customers and demonstrate sufficient design quality and engineer productivity gains.
Sanjay Bali, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Product Management, Synopsys said, "With the latest Synopsys.ai Copilot capabilities supporting assistive and creative applications across the chip design flow and delivering significant customer impact, we are empowering engineering teams to increase the quality of designs, free their time for additional high-value opportunities, and accelerate technology innovation."
Assistive GenAI Capabilities:
- As reported, clients using knowledge assistant are reporting 30% faster ramp time for younger engineers
- Example: the new workflow assistant application improves time to solutions for scripts by 2X on average - when utilized with Synopsys PrimeTime it generates 10X-20X faster than traditional methods.
- Synopsys' knowledge assistant application is now available for all Synopsys Cloud users on both SaaS and Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) deployments
Creative GenAI Capabilities:
- Synopsys' creative GenAI capabilities include formal assertion generation and RTL code generation accelerates design and verification cycle times
- Example: a leading AI infrastructure solutions provider witnessed a 35% improvement in productivity for early-career and seasoned engineers within formal verification workflows, driven by automated formal testbench creation with a high degree of syntactic and functional accuracy
New Ansys Engineering Copilot Deepens GenAI Simulation Capabilities
- In addition, Synopsys is extending its AI capability leadership to simulation and analysis. Ansys, now part of Synopsys, recently introduced Ansys Engineering Copilot
- Latest Ansys product release featured updates to Ansys SimAI, a physics-agnostic application that combines the predictive accuracy of Ansys simulation with the speed of AI
- SimAI is now integrated with Ansys optiSLang, accelerating dataset creation and AI training
For more information, visit: https://www.synopsys.com/ai.html.