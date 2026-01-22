Docker Vision Deploys Computer Vision with Intel for Shipping Logistics

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

Supply Chain logistics make up critical infrastructure in our global economy, and the ports and shipping terminals are the biggest and most complex part of that system.

Managing ports and terminal gate positions is difficult and challenging, but AI technology, combined with computer vision at the edge, can help ease the way.

Docker Vision has deployed an OCR Solution for ports and terminal gates, calling it a gateway to smarter, greener container terminals. It is a camera vision solution for automating transportation and logistics for supply chain companies.

The Docker Vision dOCR is an advanced AI-powered automation solution that digitizes and optimizes port and terminal operations using standard IP cameras, the company says. dOCR is designed to identify containers, vehicles, rail wagons, and rail rake information with an accuracy rate above 98 percent, even in dynamic outdoor environments.

It is built to leverage Intel’s hybrid architecture to deliver high-performance and low-latency edge processing, so dOCR can accommodate up to six simultaneous camera feeds with model chaining. All of this together allows the solution to deliver real-time insights at vehicle speeds up to 120 kmph.

To further enhance edge inference, dOCR integrates Intel DL Streamer and the OpenVINO toolkits. Secure remote management is enabled via Intel vPro and Intel AMT, reducing truck idling times by up to 90 percent, Docker Vision says, allowing users to cut CO₂ emissions, and enhance operational transparency across the logistics chain.

In this way, Docker Vision delivers a scalable, sustainable solution for smart, green, and digital ports, and empowers the maritime ecosystem.

This real-time container terminal solution combines ultra-low latency, security, customization, and scalability for video applications across industries such as manufacturing & robotics, transportation, and Smart City safety & security. It offers video analytics and live video stream analysis for traffic flow optimization, quality control, anomaly detection, inspection, operational diagnostics, warehousing, parking, tolling, and ticketing systems.

The Intel partnership offers a suite of technological advantages, including:

Real-time OCR and recognition accelerated by Intel AI Boost NPU

Multi-camera edge inference with model chaining powered by Intel Arc GPU

Secure remote monitoring and firmware updates via Intel vPro Platform and Intel AMT

Efficient edge performance supported by Intel Core Ultra processors with hybrid architecture

No matter where the port or shipping terminal is located, the time is coming when it’ll need to get smarter if it’s going to compete.

