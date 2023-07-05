Embedded Computing Design

IMAGO Relies on NVIDIA to Process AI Images

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 05, 2023

Image Credit: IMAGO

Friedberg, Germany. IMAGO Technologies GmbH has begun its pre-production run of its fanless and compact edge AI system, Vision Box AI, based on the NVDIA Jetson AGX Orin. The platform includes up to 12 ARM CPU cores with up to 64 GB RAM for general use cases that translates into efficient AI-relevant computing power of 275 TOPS (Tera Operations per Second, 8-bit integer).

The Vision Box AI has various interfaces and IOs including encoder inputs and a Camera Link interface with support for GigE cameras. The solution was designed to aid in image processing with energy savings and powerful AI enhancements.

For more information, visit www.imago-technologies.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

