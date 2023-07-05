IMAGO Relies on NVIDIA to Process AI Images

Image Credit: IMAGO

Friedberg, Germany. IMAGO Technologies GmbH has begun its pre-production run of its fanless and compact edge AI system, Vision Box AI, based on the NVDIA Jetson AGX Orin. The platform includes up to 12 ARM CPU cores with up to 64 GB RAM for general use cases that translates into efficient AI-relevant computing power of 275 TOPS (Tera Operations per Second, 8-bit integer).

The Vision Box AI has various interfaces and IOs including encoder inputs and a Camera Link interface with support for GigE cameras. The solution was designed to aid in image processing with energy savings and powerful AI enhancements.

