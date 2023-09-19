Edge AI PoE Touch Panel PC for Machine Learning

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Estone

Estone Technology released its PPC-4910 family, a Power over Ethernet (PoE) designed industrial touch panel PC product line built leveraging NXP’s i.MX8M Plus Quad Core ARM utilizing an integrated AI/ML Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to create a solution for machine vision, edge AI, and other applications where multimedia is required. Included are two MIPI CSI camera interfaces and dual Image Signal Processors (ISPs).

LVDS and MIPI LCD panel interfaces are supported, as is, PoE ready Gigabit Ethernet port, two 12 MP camera interfaces, serial communication interfaces, and CAN Bus. Other than PoE, power options include 12VDC, 24VDC/AC, and 9-36V wide voltage. The PPC-4910 series is designed to expand edge AI computing, machine vision, and machine learning applications within custom ODM panel PC/HMI projects.

The ML of AI

Running the NXP i.MX8M Plus processor, the PPC-4910’s NPU AI accelerator manages 2.3 TOPS. The NXP eIQ ML ecosystem is an option for enhanced AI inference power performing AI and ML tasks at the edge. ONNX Runtime, TensorFlow Lite, and DeepViewRT are a few inference engines that are supported for edge AI applications, as is image classification, object detection, object tracking, natural language processing, and key phrase detection.

Unique features are CAN bus interfaces, industrial LCD panel up to 1000 nits, BSP supports including Yocto Embedded Linux, Android, Qt, Wayland, and NXP eIQ Toolkit.

Unit Specifications:

Processor – NXP i.MX8M Plus with four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 and one 800MHz Cortex-M7

Edge AI - Integrated AI/ML Neural Processing Unit accelerating ML inferencing, eIQ Toolkit

POE – Gigabit Ethernet with POE ready with optional POE add-on board

Vision – Dual MIPI CSI interfaces for customization of up to two MIPI CSI cameras

Touch Panel – 3mm frameless tempered glass capacitive touchscreen

Power Input – POE, 12VDC, 24VDC/AC or 9-36VDC configurations

I/O – 1x RS-232/485/CAN/GPIO terminal block, 3x USB 2.0 Type A, 1x USB Type C 3.0 OTG, up to two GbE ports

For more information, visit estonetech.com.