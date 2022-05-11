Embedded Executive: Paul Keely, Chief Cloud Officer, Open Systems

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

AI is regularly in the spotlight because of all the great things that can be accomplish with it. However, while we don’t want to think of it that way, it’s also possible that AI can be used for nefarious reasons, and unfortunately, that’s what’s starting to happen.

In this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, I spoke to Paul Keely, the Chief Cloud Officer for Open Systems. Paul explained how this is actually happening with AI technology, and what you should do to protect yourself.