embedded world 2023 Best in Show Winners: AI & Machine Learning
March 13, 2023
Product
Winners have been chosen based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).
The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show winners in the AI & Machine Learning category:
- AI EdgeLabs’ AI EdgeLabs: AI EdgeLabs is a powerful and autonomous cybersecurity AI solution that helps organizations respond immediately to attacks and protect their Edge/IoT critical infrastructure from malware, ransomware, DDoS, and other threats. This next-generation XDR platform equips security teams with multi-layered detection and prevention software, advanced network visibility, and asset discovery combined with advanced firewalling and SOAR elements. AI EdgeLabs provides confidence, scalability, and a robust security posture for clients thanks to the platform’s comprehensive capabilities which include easy integration, automated incident remediation, in-depth visibility, data security, modular architecture, and a proprietary EdgeLabs sensor for network telemetry and threat prevention software.
- Eurotech’s DynaCOR 40-36: The DynaCOR 40-36 is a liquid-cooled, rugged and compact edge AI server certified for automotive applications, enabling edge inference and training for ADAS and autonomous driving development. It can be configured with up to 4x NVIDIA GPUs to offer unprecedented performance for a fanless system: up to 237 TFLOPS for Deep Learning precision, up to 29.6 TFLOPS for single precision and up to 14.8 TFLOPS for double precision. Combined with Eurotech portfolio of high performance data loggrs and networking systems, it enables data cententer-class architectures to perform in-vehicle training and inference of AI algorithms for autonomous driving.
- ADLink Technology’s EGX-TBT-A500 AI Camera Dev Kit: This product offering is unique in the AI Edge Vision field, no other kit of this type features such a complete and integrated package of HW and SW needed for fast prototyping. Designed to make Proof of Concept (PoC) easier, and faster, the ADLINK AI Camera Dev Kit integrates the NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™ SOC, an 8MP color MIPI camera module, and validated software drivers to save effort on integration and solve compatibility issues. Users can immediately start development with the kit right out of the box. Built with the popular V4L2 video interface, users can easily leverage the included sample code or resources from NVIDIA repositories to enhance the kit, allowing them to conveniently prototype with little effort.