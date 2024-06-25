QuickLogic Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator IP and USMAG Alliance Programs

By Ken Briodagh Senior Technology Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

According to a recent release, QuickLogic Corporation, a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, ruggedized FPGAs and endpoint AI solutions, has joined Intel Foundry’s Accelerator IP and USMAG (US Military/Aerospace/Government) Alliances.

QuickLogic has joined to make its eFPGA Hard IP technology available on Intel Foundry’s process technologies, according to the announcement, that meet the Performance, Power, and Area requirements needed by Intel Foundry customers.

"QuickLogic's expertise in eFPGA Hard IP solutions and sophisticated open-source user tools are well suited for our Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance,” said Suk Lee, VP & GM of Ecosystem Technology Office, Intel Foundry. “By leveraging our advanced foundry capabilities, QuickLogic can enhance the performance and scalability of their eFPGA Hard IP, accelerating deployment across diverse applications."

QuickLogic’s inclusion in Intel Foundry Accelerator IP and USMAG Alliances is a significant milestone in its strategic growth plan, the company said. It reportedly plans to use its proprietary Australis IP Generator to deliver customer-driven and definable eFPGA Hard IP cores optimized for the Intel 18A process.

“We are proud to become a partner in the Intel Foundry IP and USMAG Alliance Programs,” said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic Corporation. “This extends our commitment to provide companies, from the Defense Industrial Base to Consumer, Communications and Industrial markets with customized eFPGA Hard IP optimized for the state-of-the-art process technologies offered by Intel Foundry.”