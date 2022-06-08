Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Jeffrey Morroni, Dir. of Power Management R&D for Kilby Labs, Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments is a big company. One thing that’s afforded by a company of its size is a lab that can help the various product groups on their designs. And that’s the role of Kilby Labs at TI.

The group is good at assessing risk, understanding whether a product should follow through to full development, and so on. To explain it far better than that, I invited Dr. Jeffrey Morroni, the Director of Power Management R&D for Kilby Labs, at Texas Instruments on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

