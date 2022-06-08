Embedded Executive: Jeffrey Morroni, Dir. of Power Management R&D for Kilby Labs, Texas Instruments

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Texas Instruments is a big company. One thing that’s afforded by a company of its size is a lab that can help the various product groups on their designs. And that’s the role of Kilby Labs at TI.

The group is good at assessing risk, understanding whether a product should follow through to full development, and so on. To explain it far better than that, I invited Dr. Jeffrey Morroni, the Director of Power Management R&D for Kilby Labs, at Texas Instruments on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.