Embedded Executive: Latest PSoC Simplifies Power Management, Infineon

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

November 15, 2023

Developers struggle with how to manage the power in their end devices. There’s obviously a tradeoff between performance and how much/how long to keep components powered up. It’s obviously application-specific, but it’s important to make the right decision.

With Infineon’s PSoC device, those developers have some new choices, and are hopefully capable of simplifying the design at the same time. 

To understand more about the new device family, I sat down with Steve Tateosian, Senior Vice President of the IoT, Compute, and Wireless Business Unit at Infineon Technologies. Hear from the expert about what choices are available to you in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

