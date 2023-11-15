Embedded Executive: Latest PSoC Simplifies Power Management, Infineon

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Developers struggle with how to manage the power in their end devices. There’s obviously a tradeoff between performance and how much/how long to keep components powered up. It’s obviously application-specific, but it’s important to make the right decision.

With Infineon’s PSoC device, those developers have some new choices, and are hopefully capable of simplifying the design at the same time.

To understand more about the new device family, I sat down with Steve Tateosian, Senior Vice President of the IoT, Compute, and Wireless Business Unit at Infineon Technologies. Hear from the expert about what choices are available to you in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.