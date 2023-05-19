Embedded Computing Design

Power over Ethernet Switch Adds Network and Security Features for Outdoor Applications

Image Credit: Microchip

PoE switches designed for outdoor use in smart buildings and cities enable services ranging from public Wi-Fi and video surveillance to connected streetlights that increasingly need better reliability and cybersecurity protection. Extending the industry’s family of PoE switches with the high industry-standard outdoor protection for these applications, Microchip Technology has developed the PDS-204GCO switch that adds increased cyber protection plus the redundancy required for high network availability in mission-critical applications with long-distance connectivity. It also complies with the high outdoor industry-standards.

PoE technology enables power to be delivered over standard Ethernet infrastructure for quick and easy installation of edge IoT end points. Outdoor PoE switches connect these devices to the network and power them under a broad range of environmental conditions while monitoring and controlling status, including remote reset.

The PDS-104GO switch is the first to support the IP67 waterproof rating in these applications while eliminating the need to open the unit during installation. And the switch adds cybersecurity features for Ethernet networks to protect applications against threats at all network levels, and redundancy features that enable high network availability. The cybersecurity features protect both the data traffic transmitted within the switch and the switch’s system management.

The PDS-204GCO includes four PoE Gigabit Ethernet ports that support the IEEE 802.3bt (Type-4) standard and two Small Form-Factor Pluggable (SFP) fiber links that each support 1- or 2.5-Gbit/s speeds. The fiber links can be used as optical uplink ports for surveillance cameras and as a redundant uplink path for increasing network availability.

Support for ITU-T G.8032 Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS) technology ensures communication continues if there is an uplink link failure. The switch also supports multiple network topologies, and multiple units can be concatenated using a daisy-chain topology to extend the reach from the main central switches while reducing the number of optical cables directly connected to it from each device.

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

