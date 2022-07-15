Wireless Power Solution for Compact IoT Devices

By Saumitra Jagdale Freelance Technology Writer

Blog

Transforming electromagnetic waves to electric charge. (Image Credit: img.electronicdesign.com)

In Qi charging technology, inductive charging methods are used where devices need to be nearby each other. The technology is not entirely wireless, as the phone must continue to stay on the Qi charging pad in order to charge it completely.

The efficiency of the Qi charging is less than cable charging, so it takes more time to charge wirelessly using the same amount of power. A major disadvantage is that it takes 30 to 80% longer to achieve a full charge on any device against cable charging. Also, as wireless charging pads are a relatively new technology, their manufacturing and purchasing costs are much higher when compared to wired chargers.

Powermat PMT 100 uses Powermat smart inductive technology, which not only operates on magnetic induction but also has a wider range of capabilities than typical magnetic induction devices currently on the market. This technology operates on a base station or a charging pad that uses electromagnetic waves to transfer power from source to destination.

Electromagnetic waves are transformed into charge once picked up by the receiver's coil, which is placed behind the phone. This method is then used in charging the smartphone. This mechanism provides a mixture of both inductive wireless charging and resonance, providing more power, flexibility in positioning, low cost, etc.

Using IoT, Powermat PMT 100 enables a small form factor that helps reduce implementation costs by up to 50 % giving it a better market edge. The Powermat PMT 100 wireless power solution is mainly designed to meet the requirements of small medical, lifestyle, and home automation in various IoT devices. Furthermore, high-level fitness trackers and industrial sensors can increase operational efficiency and performance when enabled with the Powermat PMT 100 along with a user-friendly charging interface at a cost that is ideal for scalability.

Technical Specifications

The Powermat PMT 100 has a receiver with a maximum power output of 40W, a maximum voltage of 30 V, and a maximum current of 2A. When it comes to coil support, the Powermat PMT 100 can be operated on a Litz wire or PCB coil, with a coil diameter greater than or equal to 10mm.

Advantages of Powermat PMT 100

Extremely small PCBA enabling product miniaturization

Easy drop and charge solutions for increased misalignment and angular device placement.

Foreign Object Detection (FOD)

Battery charging and support of smart battery interface

Cost-saving solution – up to 50% cost reduction in comparison to standard wireless power receivers

Powermat transmitter solution compatible

By 2030, the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to generate $5.5 TO $12.6 Trillion in worldwide economic value. This also includes the value obtained through IoT products and services ranging from manufacturers to end-users. Qi technology offers a lot of room for improvement not just in cost reduction but also in terms of increased range between power transmitters and receivers and the efficiency of the generated power.

The Powermat PMT 100 wireless power solution offers flexibility concerning device placement and is a better charging solution for increased misalignment. Compared to Qi charging stations, the PMT 100 is much smaller with higher cost-saving margins.