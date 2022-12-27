The Road to embedded world ’23: Munich, Germany, Rohde & Schwarz

The late Anthony Bourdain wrote, “The journey is part of the experience - an expression of the seriousness of one's intent. One doesn't take the A train to Mecca.” We are listening to his advice and will not take the train from our last stop in Finland. Instead, we are hopping back in our fully efficient Monte Carlo, and having a great drive through some really interesting countries.

We are taking a quick ferry and then driving through Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and then (we had to stop and eat in every country), we will hit our destination, Munich, visiting Rohde & Schwarz.

During embedded world ’23, Rohde & Schwarz will be showcasing its next-generation R&S MXO 4 oscilloscopes with the world’s fastest real-time update rate of 4.5 million waveforms/s for viewing infrequent events.

The 12-bit ADC family has 16 times more resolution than the general resolution of 8-bit. Other highlights of the R&S MXO 4 oscilloscopes are a 12-bit analog digital converter and a standard acquisition memory of 400 Mpoints on four channels with elective 800 Mpts interwoven with 100 times the memory when juxtaposed with the standard.

The oscilloscopes include a generous 13.3" Full HD capacitive touchscreen with intuitive user interface containing a learning curve of less than 15 minutes. According to Rohde and Schwarz, “the instruments deliver a once-in-a-decade engineering breakthrough for accelerated insight.”

Key facts

Bandwidth: 200 MHz - 1.5 GHz

World’s first oscilloscope with an update rate > 4.5 million waveforms per second

Industry-leading system architecture: 18-bit vertical resolution/12-bit ADC

Deepest in class standard memory: 400 Mpoints

Industry leading spectrum acquisition rate of 45,000 FFT/s

To visit with Rohde and Schwarz representatives at embedded world ’23, stop by Booth Number: 4-218. They will be excited to answer any questions you have.

For further information contact: Christian Mokry, [email protected]

Download the specifications here.

To start configuring your own R&S MXO 4 oscilloscope, visit here.