Safety-TASKING with Safety Checker 3.0

By Chad Cox

September 08, 2023

Image Credit: TASKING

Munich, Germany. TASKING’s static software analysis tool, the Safety Checker, has been upgraded to v3.0 including Freedom from Interference (FFI) technology. Its Safety Checker utilizes compiled statistical code analysis to base assessments on what it detects as critical memory violations and proactively integrates software components with differing safety needs in memory, even with no MPU (Memory Protection Unit) available. A list of memory violations is generated reducing the amount of time it takes to debug possible infractions. 

The solution seamlessly offers compatibility among many differing compilers and hardware architectures, and can be leveraged into Continuous Integration Build environments like Jenkins.

What's New in 3.0

  • Graphical user interface offering definition of security classes, access rights, and files/function assignments to security classes
  • Ability to import AUTOSAR configuration files (.arxml)
  • Reports in HTML, XML, or PDF format including access violation log, function call graph, MISRA/CERT C violations, and code metrics
  • Checks compliance with guidelines, MISRA-C or CERT-C
  • ISO 26262 compliant

For more information, vist tasking.com.

Editor’s Note: Webinar

For those interested, TASKING will host a product release webinar on September 14, 2023. At 1:00pm (CEST) and 6:30pm (CEST), Roger Smith, Technical Marketing Manager, will present the TASKING Safety Checker. For detailed registration information, please visit www.tasking.com/events.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

