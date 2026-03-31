MediaTek Press Conference at embedded world 2026

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

At this year's embedded world exhibition and conference, MediaTek announced innovations and partnerships designed to support edge intelligence at scale. The company announced its MediaTek Genio Pro, an AI IoT platform supporting high-performance IoT and embedded applications. The product is built on a 3nm process node and is tailored for applications such as edge AI devices, GenAI acceleration, advanced vision processing, and more.

Also discussed during the press conference were MediaTek's partnerships with SECO, focused on enterprise, and GRINN, focused on industry.

The company also mentioned its partnership with NVIDIA on the TAO toolkit for AI applications, which is designed to integrate into some of MediaTek's IoT platforms.

In addition to the MediaTek Genio Pro platform, the company also announced the Genio 420 and Genio 360. These new expansions to the Genio family are designed to support IoT applications with system-level edge AI performance for smart home, retail, and industrial IoT devices. The Genio 420 is designed with the capabilities and pin-to-pin compatibility for the Genio 520 and Genio 720 interations. The Genio 360 supports system-level AI performance for generative AI processing and big core compute.

Overall, the company remains focused on areas like automotive, ASIC, IoT, and power ICs to support AI innovation and IoT applications from the edge to the cloud.

MediaTek also won a Best-in-Show award from Embedded Computing Design for its MediaTek Genio Pro, integrating an Arm v9.2 configuration with one Arm Cortex-X925, three Cortex-X4, and four Cortex-A720 cores, supporting up to 260K DMIPS of compute performance.

For more information, visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/iot/genio-iot