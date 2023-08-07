Phoenix Contact Drops its Valueline 3 Rugged PC
News
Phoenix Contact released its edge ready Valueline 3 (VL3) with power by Intel and its embedded long-term roadmap. The VLF is completely customizable enabling factory foremen to meet the specific factory requirements. Suitable industrial applications include robotics, industrial automation, building automation, process visualization, etc.
Highlights:
- 11th-generation Intel processors
- DDR4 RAM
- Supports RAID solutions
- Digital I/O (dry contacts)
- Wi-Fi
The series supports multiple 4K monitors networked by a singular connector and optional VESA mounting. DisplayPort++ is utilized along with a 10-point projective capacitive touch for a more comfortable user interface.
For more information, visit phoenixcontact.com.