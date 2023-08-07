Embedded Computing Design

Phoenix Contact Drops its Valueline 3 Rugged PC

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 07, 2023

News

Image Credit: Phoenix Contact

Phoenix Contact released its edge ready Valueline 3 (VL3) with power by Intel and its embedded long-term roadmap. The VLF is completely customizable enabling factory foremen to meet the specific factory requirements. Suitable industrial applications include robotics, industrial automation, building automation, process visualization, etc.

Highlights:

  • 11th-generation Intel processors
  • DDR4 RAM
  • Supports RAID solutions
  • Digital I/O (dry contacts)
  • Wi-Fi

The series supports multiple 4K monitors networked by a singular connector and optional VESA mounting. DisplayPort++ is utilized along with a 10-point projective capacitive touch for a more comfortable user interface.

For more information, visit phoenixcontact.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

