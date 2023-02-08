Road to embedded world '23: Beitou District, Taipei, Taiwan, ASUS IoT

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by ASUS IoT

If you are looking for fully capable edge AI computers, look no further than embedded world 2023 in Hall 2, #2-410 where you will find ASUS IoT. Expect industry experts to demonstrate ASUS's edge AI computer solutions, the PE3000G, PE4000G, and PE6000G, among other innovations including, industrial motherboards, COM Express (COMe) modules, Tinker single-board computers (SBCs) series, and Mini PCs.

Powerful edge computers for AI-inference applications

Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors, ASUS IoT is today unveiling a trio of next-generation edge AI GPU computers.

PE3000G is a the true fanless edge computer that works seamlessly with NVIDIA® Ampere/Turing or Intel Arc A-series MXM GPUs.

PE4000G, a ruggedized edge computer, supports an up to 200W TDP GPU and up to two PCI Express (PCIe) expansion cards.

PE6000G, the world’s first industrial computer to support an up to 450W TDP GPU, is a remarkably powerful monster — focused on high-throughput graphics processing via PCIe 5.0.

The edge AI series is capable of withstanding harsh edge environments like significant temperature variations, wide voltage requirements, and high-vibration situations.

ASUS IoT will also be highlighting the first 64-bit RISC-V SBC, Tinker V, embracing open-source architecture to enhance the industrial IoT developer community. It features Linux OS support and extensive I/O ports.

For more information, visit iot.asus.com.