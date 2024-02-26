Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ AIROC CYW43022 Wi-Fi 5 & Bluetooth Combo

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Enabling wireless communication capabilities in electronic devices requires a system-on-chip (SoC) that supports seamless integration, reliability, flexibility, power and cost efficiency, and more. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are two wireless connectivity solutions deployed in range of electronic devices with these features in mind.

The AIROC CYW43022 Wi-Fi 5 & Bluetooth SoC combo from Infineon Technologies is an ultra-low-power solution designed for IoT applications like consumer wearables, IP cameras, smart door locks, and more. The single chip combo enables support for 1x1 dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), and Bluetooth 5.4.

The AIROC CYW43022 Wi-Fi 5 & Bluetooth Combo in Action

The AIROC CYW43022 device supports a wide range of Wi-Fi features. For example, the device can use 20-MHz channels, and the maximum PHY data rate provides up to 78 megabits per second (Mbps). The solution also includes an integrated Power Amplifier (PA) and Low-Noise Amplifier (LNA), as well as a switch supporting a single shared antenna for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Additionally, the connectivity solution supports network offloading for transferring processing tasks from the host system. Finally, the ultra-low power deep sleep function can be used when the device is not busy transmitting or receiving data.

For Bluetooth, the AIROC CYW43022 supports an operating range for Class 1 devices with up to 100 meters, a Class 2 with up to 10 meters, and +20dBm Tx of maximum transmit power.

The solution also supports the aforementioned and latest Bluetooth 5.4, as well as various Bluetooth data rates, like Basic Data Rate (BDR) at 1 Mbps, Enhanced Data Rate (EDR) at 2/3 Mbps, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Lastly, the solution includes an embedded software stack for low-power host offloading.

Other features of the AIROC CYW43022 Wi-Fi 5 & Bluetooth Combo include:

SDIO v 2.0/v 3.0 host interface (Shareable across Wi-Fi and Bluetooth)

SPI host interface

HCI over UART/SPI for Bluetooth

40 GPIOs

Supports WPA3 R3 security

Getting Started with the AIROC CYW43022 Wi-Fi 5 & Bluetooth Combo

For additional design support, users can download the ModusToolbox, a collection of software development tools, libraries and more for Infineon microcontroller devices like the AIROC Wi-and Bluetooth devices. Users can also join the Wireless Community for access to the developer community for discussions and more.

Infineon’s AIROC CYW43022 supports Linux, Android, and RTOS designs. The connectivity solution is also available as a module from AzureWave in the company’s partner network.

Additional Resources: