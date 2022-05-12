WBA Issues Residential Wi-Fi Sensing Deployment Guidelines for Smart Homes

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

The guidelines enable Wi-Fi service providers to expand into home-based applications using motion detection, gesture recognition and biometric measurement for healthcare, security, smart homes and more.

Wireless Broadband Alliance announced the publication of “Wi-Fi Sensing — Deployment Guidelines,” the latest in a series of deployment guidelines aimed to assist the industry.

Wi-Fi Sensing is a developing into a prominent technology aiming to modernize how Wi-Fi networks around the world are used. Wi-Fi Sensing allows existing Wi-Fi signals to sense motion, enabling a suite of new applications and revenue streams in markets such as:

home security

caregiving

enterprise

small business

hospitality

Sensing supports Wi-Fi networks with becoming more interactive, applying new levels of automation, and unearthing significant benefits from broadband services, like convenience, peace of mind, health insights, and privacy.

Wi-Fi is a previously untapped source of artificial intelligence for preventative and analytics-driven solutions that could redefine our concept of the “smart” home.

According to Wireless Broadband Alliance, “Wi-Fi Sensing — Deployment Guidelines” focuses on residential applications in single-family homes and multi-dwelling units. The paper covers key topics such as:

Technological benefits, relevant communication guidelines and constraints

Environmental and device factors that can impact Sensing, such as how different types of construction materials affect signal strength and propagation in each Wi-Fi band

Experiments that provide insights into factors such as access point locations, interference, floor plans and more

General deployment guidelines including access point placement, network topology, floorplan considerations and sensitivity settings

Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: “Wi-Fi Sensing lays the foundation for Wi-Fi service providers to expand into a wide variety of exciting new markets, including health care, home security, building automation and more. ‘Wi-Fi Sensing — Deployment Guidelines’ is the latest example of the WBA’s commitment to providing the marketplace with guidance for developing and deploying innovative Sensing solutions.”

For more information, visit wballiance.com.