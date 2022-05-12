WBA Issues Residential Wi-Fi Sensing Deployment Guidelines for Smart Homes
May 12, 2022
The guidelines enable Wi-Fi service providers to expand into home-based applications using motion detection, gesture recognition and biometric measurement for healthcare, security, smart homes and more.
Wireless Broadband Alliance announced the publication of “Wi-Fi Sensing — Deployment Guidelines,” the latest in a series of deployment guidelines aimed to assist the industry.
Wi-Fi Sensing is a developing into a prominent technology aiming to modernize how Wi-Fi networks around the world are used. Wi-Fi Sensing allows existing Wi-Fi signals to sense motion, enabling a suite of new applications and revenue streams in markets such as:
- home security
- caregiving
- enterprise
- small business
- hospitality
Sensing supports Wi-Fi networks with becoming more interactive, applying new levels of automation, and unearthing significant benefits from broadband services, like convenience, peace of mind, health insights, and privacy.
Wi-Fi is a previously untapped source of artificial intelligence for preventative and analytics-driven solutions that could redefine our concept of the “smart” home.
According to Wireless Broadband Alliance, “Wi-Fi Sensing — Deployment Guidelines” focuses on residential applications in single-family homes and multi-dwelling units. The paper covers key topics such as:
- Technological benefits, relevant communication guidelines and constraints
- Environmental and device factors that can impact Sensing, such as how different types of construction materials affect signal strength and propagation in each Wi-Fi band
- Experiments that provide insights into factors such as access point locations, interference, floor plans and more
- General deployment guidelines including access point placement, network topology, floorplan considerations and sensitivity settings
Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: “Wi-Fi Sensing lays the foundation for Wi-Fi service providers to expand into a wide variety of exciting new markets, including health care, home security, building automation and more. ‘Wi-Fi Sensing — Deployment Guidelines’ is the latest example of the WBA’s commitment to providing the marketplace with guidance for developing and deploying innovative Sensing solutions.”
