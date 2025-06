Embedded Executive: 20 Years and Still Going Strong | Eclipse Foundation

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Here’s a walk down memory lane. The Eclipse Foundation dates back more than 20 years. Mike Milinkovich, the Foundation’s Executive Director, has held this role since its inception. The role of the foundation and the embedded industry in general has evolved more than anyone could have conceived.

Stay tuned to hear about some of the issues the Foundation has been involved with and what’s been required to keep the community on par with other areas of the technology landscape. And that includes the ORC working group, which you can learn more about on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT. More from Rich