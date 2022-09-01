Codasip Joins Intel's Pathfinder for RISC-V

The release of Intel’s Pathfinder sees a growth toward the research and development of architectural discovery with the ability to look deep into unique configurations and combinations of IP. The Intel Pathfinder delivers an easy to access environment to connect with RISC-V and peripheral IP for its FPGA boards.

The program will includes a cohesive IDE and software stack with toolchains and generally used OS’s supporting the fundamentals for embedded software designers.

With the combined technologies of Intel’s Pathfinder, and Codasip, the Intel FPGA boards and Intel software stack can be merged with Codasip’s bitmap file for the L31 RISC-V core.

According to Codasip, “its L31 is a 32-bit embedded RISC-V core supporting the RV32IMCB instruction set with a 3-stage pipeline and a range of configuration options including caches and tightly coupled memories.”