Codasip Joins Intel's Pathfinder for RISC-V
September 01, 2022
Codasip, announced that it is making its 32-bit L31 core accessible with the Professional Edition of the Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V* program. Codasip is moving its embedded RISC-V technology for prototyping, production design, and research purposes using Intel FPGAs.
The release of Intel’s Pathfinder sees a growth toward the research and development of architectural discovery with the ability to look deep into unique configurations and combinations of IP. The Intel Pathfinder delivers an easy to access environment to connect with RISC-V and peripheral IP for its FPGA boards.
The program will includes a cohesive IDE and software stack with toolchains and generally used OS’s supporting the fundamentals for embedded software designers.
With the combined technologies of Intel’s Pathfinder, and Codasip, the Intel FPGA boards and Intel software stack can be merged with Codasip’s bitmap file for the L31 RISC-V core.
According to Codasip, “its L31 is a 32-bit embedded RISC-V core supporting the RV32IMCB instruction set with a 3-stage pipeline and a range of configuration options including caches and tightly coupled memories.”
“FPGAs are an essential part of the electronics industry both in prototyping and production” says Rupert Baines, Chief Marketing Officer Codasip, “We welcome Intel’s investment in this program. Its demonstrable commitment to RISC-V will benefit the entire RISC-V ecosystem. We are honored to be part of this initiative allowing our customers to take advantage of Intel® FPGAs when developing their RISC-V SoCs”.
“The rapid emergence of RISC-V is opening up new avenues for building products and solutions. We are striving to galvanize the RISC-V ecosystem around a shared vision to accelerate adoption. Towards that goal, we are excited to see Codasip enable their processor IP for Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V,” said Vijay Krishnan, General Manager, RISC-V Ventures from Intel.
More information on the Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V is available at pathfinder.intel.com
The L31 bitmap file for Intel FPGAs can be downloaded from the Codasip website https://codasip.com/codasip-l31-risc-v-core-on-intel-pathfinder/