Google, AWS, and NASA to Keynote RISC-V Summit North America 2025

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

During October 22–23, 2025, RISC-V International will host the RISC-V Summit North America 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center where industry leaders, researchers, and designers will come together to advance the open standard ISA.

Featured this year will be keynote speeches from Google, AWS, and NASA, along with a Developer Workshop, RISC-V 101 track, technical breakout sessions, and an Expo Hall highlighting innovative solutions and includes the Developer Zone, Poster Sessions, and Demo Theater.

An addition to 2025, the Developer Workshop offers practical instruction for visitors to gain experience building with RISC-V. “The RISC-V Summit is the premier venue to see how open collaboration drives rapid innovation across the computing landscape,” said Andrea Gallo, CEO at RISC-V International.

Focus at this year’s conference includes AI, datacenter/HPC, security, automotive, space, and embedded systems.

For more information, visit events.linuxfoundation.org/riscvsummit/.

For more information about speakers, visit riscv.org/blog/2025/09/summit-2025- speakers/.

Learn more at riscv.org.