RISC-V on the Final Frontier

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this Episode of Embedded Insiders we’re joined by Founder and CTO of Croquet, David Smith, to discuss the company’s Portals technology which is designed to securely connect 3D, web-based spaces where developers from different parties can link their virtual worlds together.

Next, we’re highlighting a collaboration between the European Space Agency, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, Skylabs, and the University of Maribor in Slovenia, who are making use of open-source RISC-V processor technology for mission-specific applications, like the TRISAT-R nanosatellite, and software functions.

But first, Brandon and Rich recap the recent RISC-V summit in San Jose, which gave insight to the massive appeal and adoption of RISC-V technology in a wide range of application areas.



Success Story: How RISC-V Is Enabling the Internet of Space