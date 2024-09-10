Semidynamics Launches Massive RISC-V Software Engineer Search at its Barcelona HQ

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Image Credit: Semidynamics Barcelona, Spain. Semidynamics is now recruiting various engineers of all levels at its Barcelona headquarters. The company's workforce has expanded from 40 employees to 90 this year, with a target of 120 by early 2025.

Roger Espasa, Semidynamics’ CEO, said, “Our innovative All-In-One AI IP has brought in a large number of enquiries and, because we offer a customization service, we are bringing on more RISC-V software engineers at a rate of three to four per month to ensure this runs smoothly and are looking for more. In addition, as an exciting next step in the evolution of the company, we will be making test chips using our All-In-One AI IP so we are now recruiting for a new set of engineers that we need for Verification, Front End, DfT, NoC design, etc.”



“Full details of all vacancies can be found on our website semidynamics.com/en/hiring. In addition, it is a vital part of our company philosophy to support learning, so we help undergraduates gain valuable hands-on experience with us through our Student Internship Program whilst studying for their degree. We also have a Master’s Program that enables graduates to do their Master’s Thesis whilst learning on real projects and being paid at the same time! There are few things more rewarding than sharing knowledge and mentoring people to seeing them grow in first class engineers,” commented Pedro Marcuello, Semidynamics’ IP Director.

For more information, visit semidynamics.com.