indie Semiconductor Designed the iND880xx Video Processor SoC Family to Support ISP and ADAS Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Aliso Viejo, California. indie Semiconductor, Inc. publicized the addition of a technologically advanced iND880xx product line to its vision processor portfolio.

The family was designed to meet the specialized requirements of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and vision sensing applications. The iND880xx video processor system-on-chip (SoC) family sets new standards in image signal processing (ISP) execution and functionality for viewing and sensing use cases.

“The iND880xx product family represents a revolutionary step in performance and integration for automotive vision processing,” said Abhay Rai, indie's chief product officer. “The imperatives for vision-based ADAS sensing applications are growing, while in parallel consumer expectations for camera-based innovation are accelerating. Automakers need to deploy multiple cameras to drive various applications in demanding environmental conditions, including low light, as exemplified by the recent NHTSA PAEB regulation. Our groundbreaking iND880xx processor family delivers on all these challenges.”

High latency initialization and processing has hindered legacy ADAS camera system real-time safety capabilities. According to indie Semiconductor, its iND880xx family addresses the aforementioned challenges through its proprietary ISP pipeline ability to support simultaneous low-latency processing of four independent sensor inputs delivering a collective throughput up to 1400 megapixels per second.

Furthermore, the ISP delivers a 24-bit processing pipeline enabling high dynamic range (HDR) processing up to 144dB, with dedicated support for a broad range of sensor color filter arrays (CFAs), including RGGB, RCCB, RYYCy, and RGB-IR. The ISP supports eWarp, indie’s geometric processing, to dewarp image distortion from a wide field of view lens.

Supported Safety Applications:

Automated Emergency Braking (AEB)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Driver and Occupant Monitoring (DMS/OMS)

Vulnerable Road User (VRU) Protection

Smart Back-Up

The iND880xx solution will be showcased at the upcoming AutoSens Europe 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, October 8-10.

https://www.indiesemi.com/product/ind880xx/