Renesas Expands Focus on India with New NB-IoT Solution

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

TOKYO. Renesas Electronics Corporation recently introduced the RH1NS200, an LTE NB-IoT (Narrowband Internet of Things) modem chipset specifically for operation on the networks of major Indian telecommunications carriers. The RH1NS200 chipset consumes 1uA in deep sleep mode to maximize battery life and includes an integrated EAL5+ (Evaluation Assurance Level) Secure Element (SE) that provides zero compromise on security to ensure the safety of end applications like power and water metering systems.

Additional RH1NS200 chipset features:

Targets bands 1,3, 5, and 8 for India

Supports up to 23dBm Tx for all bands to reduce transmission retries

Field-proven, carrier-approved LTE protocol stack and software suite

Operating supply voltage range of 2.2V to 5.5V

The RH1NS200 LTE NB-IoT chipset is a suitable solution for the rapidly-growing smart metering market in India and can be used to build complete NB-IoT modules that will satisfy “Make in India” requirements. It could also be used in applications such as lighting, asset tracking, security, and more.

Renesas is also offering a full development kit for the RH1NB200 that includes integrated multi-band antenna and access to all module I/O ports, as well as an SDK to customize AT commands and control the LTE modem and platform I/Os.

