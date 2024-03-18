2024 NVIDIA GTC Best In Show Winners: Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s 2024 NVIDIA GTC Best-in-Show winners in the Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals category:

Connect Tech: Rogue-RX Carrier Board

The Rogue-RX is engineered to endure shock, vibration, and temperature variations, meeting the demands of industrial, agriculture, public sector, and robotics deployments.

The Rogue-RX Carrier is designed for the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and Jetson AGX Orin Industrial module. The rugged carrier board features a rugged design with positive locking high-speed connectors, including high-speed peripherals such as 10GBASE-T, USB 3.2 Gen2, and HDMI.

The inclusion of a positive locking discrete wire/pin header for UART, I2C, SPI, CAN, and GPIO functionalities further enhances the Rogue-RX’s suitability for rugged applications, like industrial automation, and in outdoor settings exposed to unpredictable weather conditions. The Rogue-RX’s positive locking connectors also enable camera expansion to a variety of video inputs.

Pairing with a Connect Tech camera board allows direct access to the Jetson AGX Orin’s 16-lane MIPI CSI-2 connection to inputs including 3G-SDI/HD-SDI, GMSL2, FPD-Link III, HDMI Input, and direct MIPI CSI-2. The high-speed camera interface ensures a reliable stream of information in vision-reliant applications.

Innodisk Corporation: Low-Light Camera Module: EV2U-SGR1

The EV2U-SGR1 supports development with NVIDIA DeepStream technology, and deep learning models to achieve efficient results in real-time identification.

The EV2U-SGR1 Innodisk Low-Light Camera Module is designed to deliver clear visibility in low-light environments. With crisp image capture even under challenging lighting conditions, the camera module is well-suited for a variety of applications, including manufacturing and surveillance, smart poles, and EV chargers.

Compact and efficient, this USB 2.0 fixed-focus camera module integrates into various setups, providing reliable performance. The synergy between the EV2U-SGR1 and NVIDIA DeepStream's real-time identification platform enhances the camera's efficiency in image identification and improves image quality.

With ISP technology and firmware optimization, the camera module is available with custom IQ tuning to adapt to low light and daylight conditions, ensuring image quality and object visibility. This technology empowers every industry to elevate their applications.

Axiomtek: AIE900A-AO

The AIE900A-AO supports NVIDIA Isaac Robot Operating System (ROS) SDK for AI-enabled robot development, like autonomous machines & robotics.

Axiomtek's fanless AIE900A-AO edge AI system is based on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin platform delivering up to 275 TOPS of AI performance and integration of NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 56 Tensor Cores. It provides speed with 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and 2.5 GbE connectivity for low-latency transmission.

With 8 PoE and GMSL ports to support 3D LiDAR and IP cameras, the AIE900A-AO is designed for video analytics solutions. The solution supports OOB remote management with USB and PoE device power control. 24 VDC with Ignition power control (E-Mark compliance).

Its IP40-rated heavy-duty steel design, wide operating temperature range of -30°C to +50°C, and a power input make it reliable for stable operation in mission-critical environments. An optional fan kit is available for cooling for intensive applications. Axiomtek’s USA-based Design Engineering Services allow the AIE900A-AO to be customized for any pertinent application.