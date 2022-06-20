AVerMedia Introduces Next-Gen Industrial Solutions Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin at Embedded World 2022

Press Release

As a global leader in edge AI computing solutions, AVerMedia will run a booth (Hall 2 -241) at Embedded World 2022, held in Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Germany, from June 21-23, 2022.

AVerMedia will present its latest industrial solutions and showcase development systems powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX OrinTM system-on-module (SoM) for all autonomous machines in AIoT applications.



"Artificial intelligence is the driving force behind many applications, and we certainly understand the various demands from different customers. With our 32 years of expertise in video processing technology and deep vertical knowledge, we proudly deliver powerful edge AI solutions powered by NVIDIA GPU-accelerated technologies to our customers worldwide," said Braga Lai, a product manager at AVerMedia.



AVerMedia, an Elite partner within the NVIDIA Partner Network, presents Development System D315 and D131, the next-gen solutions embedded with the latest NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and Orin NX SoMs. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin delivers 275 trillion operations per second (TOPS), over 8x the compute performance of its predecessor, Jetson AGX Xavier. Developers can jump start their next-generation edge AI and robotics applications on the Jetson AGX Orin development system, for seamless deployment on the full range of Orin-based production modules when available starting in July.



Equipped with the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, D315 includes a 120-pin high-speed connector for the connection of MIPI SerDes cameras, which can fulfill the demand for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). A sufficient Ethernet bandwidth with 10G is ideal for smart security, enabling dozens of IP cameras to stream simultaneously; the 10GigE Vision Camera connector is beneficial to smart inspection. With its compact size design, D315 furnishes a PCIe slot for multi-function expansion and provides excellent compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E and 5G.

• Camera: MIPI camera, GMSL camera, FPD link camera, V-by-One® HS camera, USB camera, IP camera, 10GigE VISION camera, HDMI camera, and SDI camera

• Module: Wi-Fi 6E, 4G/5G, GPS, OOB

• Interface: 1xGbE, 1x10G, 2xUSB2.0, 3xUSB3.1, 1xMicro USB for flash, 1xHDMI2.0, 1xMicro SD slot, 1xAudio connector, 1xSim slot for 4/5G module, 1x40-pin, 1xM.2. E key for Wi-Fi/5G, 1xM.2 M key for SSD, 1xmPCIe, 1xPCIex16, 1x120-pin for SerDes board, 1xCAN bus

• Operating temperature: -25 °C -70 °C



D131 is a ready-to-use product embedded with NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, integrating cameras, SSD, and thermal solutions. By delivering an optimized user experience, the vertical mechanical design allows power input and expanded 40-pin to be placed at the bottom side to avoid cable interference. On top of that, the size of the development system is small and comes with capable multi-camera support.

• Camera: MIPI camera, USB camera, IP camera

• Module: Wi-Fi 6E, 4G/5G, GPS, OOB

• Interface: 1xGbE, 4xUSB3.1, 1xHDMI2.0, 1xMicro USB for flash, 2x2/ 1x 4 Lane CSI-2, 1xM.2. E key for Wi-Fi/5G, 1xM.2 M key for SSD, 1x40-pin

• Operating temperature: 0 °C -70 °C



The development systems bring next-level AI performance and power-efficient capability for all autonomous machines. This efficient SoM makes advanced analytics possible while providing the ability to handle a host of other embedded IoT applications, such as smart security, smart factory, robotics, and AMRs. In addition, a vital attribute of the latest development systems and other AVerMedia industrial solutions is its BSP support. The customized and optimized BSP services are provided based on the demand of vertical markets.

To learn more about the latest development systems and a full range of AVerMedia edge AI computing solutions, please visit AVerMedia's official website: https://professional.avermedia.com/.

Media Contact: [email protected]



About AVerMedia

Established in Taiwan in 1990, AVerMedia is a leader in Digital Video and Audio Convergence Technology and specializes in hardware and software solutions. The company provides cutting-edge, high-quality audio and video peripherals and professional capturing and streaming solutions. AVerMedia has recently expanded to Edge AI Computing and now develops proven solutions for globally branded companies. In addition, AVerMedia is committed to innovative and environmentally friendly solutions in entertainment and communication.