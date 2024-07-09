BIOSTAR Releases BIAST-PAT Industrial Motherboard for AIoT Environments

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Taipei, Taiwan. BIOSTAR released its BIAST-PAT industrial motherboard designed to meet the various requirements of System Integration (SI) businesses. The platform is ideal for applications in AIoT machines, automation systems, edge computing devices, HMI machines, and digital signage. It has integrated M.2 Key-M, Key-B, and Mini-PCIe slots for connectivity.

Engineers have a choice between the Intel Amston Lake or Alder Lake N N97 processors supporting various display outputs, including LVDS or eDP, HDMI, and DP.

The BIAST-PAT supports M.2 Hailo-8 AI Accelerators delivering up to 26 TOPS and including connectivity options such as 2x Intel I226 GbE LAN, USB3.2 Gen2, USB2.0, RS232/422/485, and SATAIII. It operates between -40 to 85 degrees Celsius with 9-24V DC input, making it suitable for harsh environments.

The motherboard’s PCIe slots support seamless compatibility with accelerators and GPUs enabling AIOT developers to integrate communication modules.

For more information, visit biostar.com.tw.