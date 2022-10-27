Compact Format with Machine Learning Power: DATA MODUL Presents its Latest Board in the Flexible i.MX8M Series

Press Release

Image Provided by DATA MODUL AG Munich, 20th October 2022 DATA MODUL is expanding the product line of its modular embedded board family and, based on the successful i.MX8M processor series, presents the new i.MX8MPlus, a new and particularly powerful single board computer (SBC) that among other things is ideally suited for a wide range of AI applications.

Despite the board’s compact form of 140x80mm, a large number of different interfaces are already supported on-board and these can be expanded via additional modules according to customer requirements. For easy scalability, the iMX8MPlus-based single board computer is available with different quad-core processor variants (e.g. with and without machine learning unit) as well as different memory sizes and an optional WLAN/Bluetooth module.

The eDM-SBC-iMX8MPlus is the second board in the product line with a special focus on modularity and offers full flexibility for the connection of a second display with the aid of a graphics module in addition to an on-board HDMI and dual-channel LVDS interface. This opens up the full range of available graphics interfaces - such as flexible panel (dual-channel LVDS / RGB / eDP / MIPI DSI) and monitor interfaces (HDMI / DP / DVI). The on-board feature connector also enables flexible use of customised I/O modules for precise integration into the respective application.

The NPU (Neural Processing Unit) with 2.3 TOPS integrated in the processor offers a whole array of application options in the area of machine learning, such as face, speech and gesture recognition. The Dual-Camera ISP (Image Signal Processor) allows pre-processing of videos and camera images without increasing the CPU load.



The eDM-SBC-iMX8MPlus is equipped with a 12 to 24 volt voltage input as standard. In addition to USB3.0 and two Gigabit Ethernet (1x with TSN) interfaces, the new board is equipped with on-board audio, a MIPICSI camera interface and CAN and RS485 interfaces. Although, the eDM-SBC-iMX8MPlus was designed as a cost effective version for commercial sector (0 °C to 70 °C), it is also available for the industry-compatible wider temperature range from -20 °C to +85 °C.

About DATA MODUL

DATA MODUL AG is one of the world’s leading specialist providers of display, touch, embedded, monitor and panel PC solutions. Since it was established in 1972, it has consistently pursued the objective of providing its customers with state-of-the-art, tailor-made and individually customised complete solutions for display technologies. Many years of experience in the field of display, touch, embedded and system technologies enable the company to produce customer-specific value-added services for a variety of industries at its 45,000 m2 production and logistics facilities. The extensive distribution portfolio of displays, touchscreens and embedded solutions and the increasingly innovative in-house developments complete the unique modular product portfolio.