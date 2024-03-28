Road to embedded world: Supermicro Will Demonstrate Its Broad Range of Innovative Infrastructure Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Supermicro Embedded Computing Design’s Road to Embedded World will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at Embedded World, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. Embedded World is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to Embedded World takes us.

Supermicro's embedded world booth (1-208) will demonstrate its broad range of innovative infrastructure solutions for embedded, IoT, and Edge AI use cases. The exhibit will debut new systems including ultra-compact servers leveraging Intel Atom and Intel Core processor families.

The SYS-E100 fanless form factor will be presented at embedded world. It features a ruggedized platform with an extended operating temperature range of -20°C to 70°C, making it ideal for industrial applications.

Also being introduced will be Supermicro's SYS-E403-13E. The solution delivers data center level performance to the edge in a compact box PC form factor. The SYS-E403-13E supports 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors and up to three NVIDIA GPUs.

According to Supermicro, its booth will feature several live demonstrations showcasing real-world applications running on edge hardware including AI inferencing, computer vision, Nvidia Metropolis, and other technologies.

For more information, visit supermicro.com/edge.