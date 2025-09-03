Embedded Computing Design

TEWS’ Conduction-Cooled TXMC391 XMC Module Supports IEEE 802.1Qav, PXE, and iSCSI Boot Options

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 03, 2025

Image Credit: TEWS

Pinneberg, Germany. TEWS Technologies introduced its TXMC391, a conduction-cooled XMC module featuring four 1000BASE-KX Ethernet interfaces offering precision networking, enhanced thermal stability, and adaptable backplane connectivity. It is designed around Intel's I210IS Gigabit Ethernet controllers and leverages a PCIe Gen2 x4 interface through an onboard switch. For consistency and flexibility, each channel is equipped with its own 16 Mbit serial flash.

Key Features:

  • IEEE 1588 / 802.1AS PTP support for precision time synchronization
  • IEEE 802.1Qav AVB support (with software extensions)
  • PXE & iSCSI boot supported via per-port flash memory
  • Fully compliant P16 backplane I/O (VITA 46.9 X12d mapping)
  • Extended temperature range: -40°C to +85°C (card edge)
  • Conduction-cooled (ANSI/VITA 20), ideal for rugged deployments
  • Onboard I²C temperature sensor for thermal monitoring

“The TXMC391 is designed for high-precision Ethernet communication in harsh environments,” said Jan Zimmermann, General Manager at TEWS Technologies. “From aerospace to industrial control, it delivers rock-solid performance, synchronization accuracy, and integration flexibility.”

The module is ideal for defense, aerospace, industrial automation, and test and measurement applications.

For more information, visit tews.com/products/xmc/txmc391/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

