The Road to COMPUTEX 2025: Synaptics to Showcase its S3930 Touch Controller for Foldable OLEDs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Synaptics Synaptics will exhibit its S3930 series, a high-performing touch control, at Booth# I1311 (Hall1, 1F) during this year’s COMPUTEX. Synaptics contends the series is the first IC developed from a next-generation touch controller architecture. It is designed specifically for foldable OLED and ultra-thin mobile displays.

To improve noise mitigation, Synaptics’ patented multi-frequency-region parallel sensing (MFRPS) technology is utilized to reduce sensing bursts across large sensors using continuous-time acquisition and a digital analog front-end (dAFE) enabling a more efficient multi-frequency decoding with lower system cost.

Within a 5.1 x 6.8 mm footprint is a RISC-V + Hydra vector engine supporting large OLED panels for ultra-responsive, reliable touch for smartphones, tablets, and foldables. The series is also ideal for OLEDs and LCDs for laptops, industrial panels, and in-cabin automotive infotainment systems.

Features:

Supports up to 80 channels with advanced signal processing for smooth, accurate touch

Designed for vertical and horizontal foldable OLEDs up to 9”

New scan scheme, RISC-V MCU, and dAFE boost performance and programmability

Multi-frequency sensing and digital filtering tackle charger and display noise

Compatible with USI, HPP, and MPP protocols

Consistent performance with wet or gloved fingers

Report rates up to 360Hz

For more information, visit synaptics.com/assets/product-brief/s3930-touch-controller.