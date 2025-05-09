The Road to COMPUTEX 2025: Synaptics to Showcase its S3930 Touch Controller for Foldable OLEDs
May 09, 2025
News
Synaptics will exhibit its S3930 series, a high-performing touch control, at Booth# I1311 (Hall1, 1F) during this year’s COMPUTEX. Synaptics contends the series is the first IC developed from a next-generation touch controller architecture. It is designed specifically for foldable OLED and ultra-thin mobile displays.
To improve noise mitigation, Synaptics’ patented multi-frequency-region parallel sensing (MFRPS) technology is utilized to reduce sensing bursts across large sensors using continuous-time acquisition and a digital analog front-end (dAFE) enabling a more efficient multi-frequency decoding with lower system cost.
Within a 5.1 x 6.8 mm footprint is a RISC-V + Hydra vector engine supporting large OLED panels for ultra-responsive, reliable touch for smartphones, tablets, and foldables. The series is also ideal for OLEDs and LCDs for laptops, industrial panels, and in-cabin automotive infotainment systems.
Features:
- Supports up to 80 channels with advanced signal processing for smooth, accurate touch
- Designed for vertical and horizontal foldable OLEDs up to 9”
- New scan scheme, RISC-V MCU, and dAFE boost performance and programmability
- Multi-frequency sensing and digital filtering tackle charger and display noise
- Compatible with USI, HPP, and MPP protocols
- Consistent performance with wet or gloved fingers
- Report rates up to 360Hz
For more information, visit synaptics.com/assets/product-brief/s3930-touch-controller.