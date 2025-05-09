Embedded Computing Design

The Road to COMPUTEX 2025: Synaptics to Showcase its S3930 Touch Controller for Foldable OLEDs

By Chad Cox

May 09, 2025

Image Credit: Synaptics

Synaptics will exhibit its S3930 series, a high-performing touch control, at Booth# I1311 (Hall1, 1F) during this year’s COMPUTEX. Synaptics contends the series is the first IC developed from a next-generation touch controller architecture. It is designed specifically for foldable OLED and ultra-thin mobile displays.

To improve noise mitigation, Synaptics’ patented multi-frequency-region parallel sensing (MFRPS) technology is utilized to reduce sensing bursts across large sensors using continuous-time acquisition and a digital analog front-end (dAFE) enabling a more efficient multi-frequency decoding with lower system cost.

Within a 5.1 x 6.8 mm footprint is a RISC-V + Hydra vector engine supporting large OLED panels for ultra-responsive, reliable touch for smartphones, tablets, and foldables. The series is also ideal for OLEDs and LCDs for laptops, industrial panels, and in-cabin automotive infotainment systems.

Features:

  • Supports up to 80 channels with advanced signal processing for smooth, accurate touch
  • Designed for vertical and horizontal foldable OLEDs up to 9”
  • New scan scheme, RISC-V MCU, and dAFE boost performance and programmability
  • Multi-frequency sensing and digital filtering tackle charger and display noise
  • Compatible with USI, HPP, and MPP protocols
  • Consistent performance with wet or gloved fingers
  • Report rates up to 360Hz

For more information, visit synaptics.com/assets/product-brief/s3930-touch-controller.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

