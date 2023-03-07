The Road to embedded world ’23: Knokke-Heist, Belgium, DPTechnics

News

Let us welcome Walter, an ESP32-S3 board with LTE-M, NB-IoT and GNSS. Walter is going to be produced in Europe and the module will be pre-certified to make your IoT end-product development easier. Walter will be highlighted in hall 3 booth 539 during embedded world 2023 where the DPTechnics team will be on hand to demonstrate Walter’s power.

Although Walter has a powerful processor and many wireless technologies aboard, the module has a very small form factor of only 55mm x 24.8mm.

The ESP32-S3 microcontroller allows any peripheral to be routed to any IO pin. On top of that no exposed IO pins are strapping pins, this means you have the freedom to layout your Walter based board as you wish.

Good hardware needs good software