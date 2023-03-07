The Road to embedded world ’23: Knokke-Heist, Belgium, DPTechnics
March 07, 2023
Let us welcome Walter, an ESP32-S3 board with LTE-M, NB-IoT and GNSS. Walter is going to be produced in Europe and the module will be pre-certified to make your IoT end-product development easier. Walter will be highlighted in hall 3 booth 539 during embedded world 2023 where the DPTechnics team will be on hand to demonstrate Walter’s power.
Say hi to Walter
Small form factor and flexible IO pins
Although Walter has a powerful processor and many wireless technologies aboard, the module has a very small form factor of only 55mm x 24.8mm.
The ESP32-S3 microcontroller allows any peripheral to be routed to any IO pin. On top of that no exposed IO pins are strapping pins, this means you have the freedom to layout your Walter based board as you wish.
Good hardware needs good software
- You can start programming fast prototypes because the ESP32-S3 has an Arduino core. We are currently working on a custom and open source NB-IoT, LTE-M and GPS library for Walter's Arduino environment.
- MicroPython is gaining traction and is getting mature. We are dedicated of supporting MicroPython on Walter by actively contributing to the generic ESP32 MicroPython project.
- Some projects require tight hardware control, the ESP-IDF toolchain gives you exactly that. Given that Walter's schematics are open source, you are in the driver's seat.
- When there is sufficient interest we are willing to investigate in getting JavaScript support with Espruino.
Built for low power
The board uses an ultra high efficiency DC-DC converter for optimal power performance.
Besides the various low power and deep sleep modes of both the ESP32-S3 processor and GM02SP modem, Walter has a mosFET switched and software controllable peripheral power pin. This allows you to completely remove power to attached devices, such as sensors, when you don't need them.
Features
- CPU: Xtensa Dual-core 32-bit LX7 CPU (ESP32-S3 SoC)
- RAM: 2MB (Quad SPI) PSRAM
- Flash: 16MB (Quad SPI) Flash memory
- WiFi: 150Mbps(n) 802.11 WiFi b/g/n with on-board antenna
- LTE: CAT M1/NB1/NB2 (GM02SP module)
- GPS: GPS, GNSS Constellation support (GM02SP module)
- Bluetooth: 2Mbps Bluetooth 5 (LE), Bluetooth Mesh
- 24 physical GPIO pins
Pin Assignment
For more information, visit https://www.quickspot.io/