The Road to embedded World North America: congatec Will Exhibit its Extensive Range of AI-Integrated CoMs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: congatec congatec will exhibit its extensive range of Computer-on-Modules (CoMs) at embedded world North America (Booth 2223) with innovations that include congatec’s novel aReady. strategy, new Intel Core Ultra processor-based modules with integrated AI, and further premieres based on new low-power high-performing x86 processor technology.

Presentations will focus on increased performance, energy efficiency, and integrated advanced IIoT and security functions previously unavailable in existing CoM solutions. The aReady.COMs will significantly increase the application readiness of CoMs, differentiating congatec’s offering from alternative procurement options by facilitating highly efficient and reliable development of modern, multifunctional, comprehensively connected embedded and IIoT devices.

Booth Highlights:

• Intel Core Ultra processor-based modules with integrated AI, providing a unique combination of heterogeneous compute engines, such as CPU, GPU, and NPU

• Pre-Installed Real-time hypervisor software to simplify consolidation of functionality that previously required multiple dedicated systems onto a single x86 hardware platform

• aReady.COM – application-ready Computer-on-Modules makes it easier for solution providers to enrich their applications with increased functionalities without having to develop or integrate them themselves

• COM-HPC Server Ecosystem for high-performance, sustainable, and upgradeable edge server designs

• AMR demonstration will highlight real world applications with credit-card-sized conga-SA8 SMARC modules

