Toradex Releases its Aquila iMX95 SoM Based on the NXP i.MX 95 SoC

Image Credit: Toradex

Toradex launched its Aquila iMX95 System on Module (SoM) based on the NXP i.MX 95 SoC. Support for out-of-box compatibility with Torizon (an easy-to-use Industrial Linux Platform) is included. “The introduction of the Aquila iMX95 to our powerful Aquila Family of SoMs enhances our product line with superior performance and versatility, ensuring that our customers can tackle their most demanding projects with ease.” commented Samuel Imgrueth, CEO, Toradex.





Highlights:

400-pin board-to-board connector, allowing access to i.MX95 SoC interfaces normally not accessible such as 10 GbE and 2x PCIe ports

6xA55 cores coupled with LPDDR5 memory (6400MT/s)

LPDDR5 memory with support for up to 8x cameras

High-speed networking with a 10 gigabit ethernet and 2x gigabit ethernet, all with TSN capability

High-speed storage, connectivity and networking enabled by 2 separate instances of PCIe Gen3 (x1 lane)

For more information, visit toradex.com.