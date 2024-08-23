Embedded Computing Design

Toradex Releases its Aquila iMX95 SoM Based on the NXP i.MX 95 SoC

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 23, 2024

News

Toradex Releases its Aquila iMX95 SoM Based on the NXP i.MX 95 SoC
Image Credit: Toradex

Toradex launched its Aquila iMX95 System on Module (SoM) based on the NXP i.MX 95 SoC. Support for out-of-box compatibility with Torizon (an easy-to-use Industrial Linux Platform) is included. “The introduction of the Aquila iMX95 to our powerful Aquila Family of SoMs enhances our product line with superior performance and versatility, ensuring that our customers can tackle their most demanding projects with ease.” commented Samuel Imgrueth, CEO, Toradex.

 

Highlights:

  • 400-pin board-to-board connector, allowing access to i.MX95 SoC interfaces normally not accessible such as 10 GbE and 2x PCIe ports
  • 6xA55 cores coupled with LPDDR5 memory (6400MT/s)
  • LPDDR5 memory with support for up to 8x cameras
  • High-speed networking with a 10 gigabit ethernet and 2x gigabit ethernet, all with TSN capability
  • High-speed storage, connectivity and networking enabled by 2 separate instances of PCIe Gen3 (x1 lane)

For more information, visit toradex.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Open Source
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
Analog & Power
Customer Experience Centers are Driving Innovation in Complex Embedded Systems

November 21, 2024

MORE
Automotive
Renesas Announces Automotive Multi-Domain SoC Built with 3-nm Process Technology

November 25, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Littelfuse
From Hearing Aids to IoT Devices, Littelfuse’s NanoT Switch Delivers Flexibility and Strength

November 20, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: sureCore
New Cryogenic Memory IP from sureCore Enables Quantum Control Electronics Inside Cryostats

November 26, 2024

MORE