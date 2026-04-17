Tria Technologies Unveils COM-HPC Computer-on-Module Powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors with 180 TOPS AI Performance

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Tria Technologies Tria Technologies launched the COM-HPC Client Computer-on-Module (CoM) leveraging the Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 3). The module features an integrated AI accelerator (NPU) as well as Intel Xe graphics with up to 12 Xe cores, promoting up to 180 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

It supports up to 64GB of high-speed LPDDR5x SDRAM with IB-ECC and ideal for Edge AI applications including medical, spectroscopy, data analysis, gaming applications, automation, and robotics.

Tria Technology’s Senior Director and Business Line Manager Daniel Denzler said, “This solution establishes a new benchmark for cutting-edge AI and Edge computing. Additionally, customers can rely on long-term availability, ensuring seamless integration and future-proof investment for mission-critical deployments.”

The solution offers four independent display streams via various display interfaces such as DisplayPort/HDMI, embedded DisplayPort and USB-C. Design teams can make use of multiple PCI Express Gen 5 and Gen 4 lanes, a variety of USB4, USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports, plus network and SATA storage options.

For more information, visit tria-technologies.com.