Embedded Computing Design

Tria Technologies Unveils COM-HPC Computer-on-Module Powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors with 180 TOPS AI Performance

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 17, 2026

News

Image Credit: Tria Technologies

Tria Technologies launched the COM-HPC Client Computer-on-Module (CoM) leveraging the Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 3). The module features an integrated AI accelerator (NPU) as well as Intel Xe graphics with up to 12 Xe cores, promoting up to 180 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

It supports up to 64GB of high-speed LPDDR5x SDRAM with IB-ECC and ideal for Edge AI applications including medical, spectroscopy, data analysis, gaming applications, automation, and robotics.

Tria Technology’s Senior Director and Business Line Manager Daniel Denzler said, “This solution establishes a new benchmark for cutting-edge AI and Edge computing. Additionally, customers can rely on long-term availability, ensuring seamless integration and future-proof investment for mission-critical deployments.”

The solution offers four independent display streams via various display interfaces such as DisplayPort/HDMI, embedded DisplayPort and USB-C. Design teams can make use of multiple PCI Express Gen 5 and Gen 4 lanes, a variety of USB4, USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports, plus network and SATA storage options.

For more information, visit tria-technologies.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Healthcare
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Edge Computing
Edge AI
IoT
eInfochips Launches EIC PROPEL IoT Platform on Microsoft Marketplace for Seamless Azure Integration

April 14, 2026

MORE
Storage
Embedded Executive: We Are In a Memory Crisis | Everspin

April 1, 2026

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Tria Technologies
Tria Technologies Unveils COM-HPC Computer-on-Module Powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors with 180 TOPS AI Performance

April 17, 2026

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Embedded Executive: Dealing With the Massive Power Draw in Data Centers | Infineon

March 25, 2026

MORE