Innatera’s Neuromorphic Pulsar Microcontroller Takes Center Stage at COMPUTEX 2025

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Innatera In a company press release, Innatera announced its Pulsar neuromorphic microcontroller earned Best-in-Show in the Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP category at COMPUTEX 2025 by Embedded Computing Design. The honor identifies Pulsar’s innovative utilization of Spiking Neural Networks (SNNs) to enable real-time, ultra-efficient edge AI.

“We’re thrilled to receive this award,” says Sumeet Kumar, CEO, Innatera. “It’s a powerful validation, not just of the years of work our team has put into neuromorphic computing, but of the immense potential this technology holds. Pulsar is about making intelligence accessible at the edge, and this recognition highlights a broader shift across the industry toward smarter, more sustainable AI.”



According to Innatera, its Spiking Neural Processor (SNP) Pulsar is the world’s first mass-market neuromorphic microcontroller purpose-built to deliver intelligence directly to the sensor edge. Applying Spiking Neural Networks (SNNs), Pulsar allows real-time, ultra-low-power AI processing within compact form factors, nullifying the need for cloud connectivity.

It combines neuromorphic processing, a RISC-V core, and accelerators for CNN and signal processing ideal for wearables, smart sensors, and edge systems.

“Pulsar from Innatera impressed our board of judges with its focus on bringing intelligence to the edge, reducing latency, improving power efficiency, and enabling real field applications,” says Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design. “The Best in Show awards look for innovation and forward-thinking technical engineering, and Pulsar certainly fits the bill with this neuromorphic step forward.”

For more information, visit innatera.com/pulsar.