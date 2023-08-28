Macnica Taking Unreal Products to IBC2023

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Macnica Solana Beach, California. Macnica is highlighting its MPA1000 module, ME10 SoC solution, and IPMX Product Development Kit with open APIs during its stay at IBC2023 being held September 15-18 in Amsterdam RAI. The product showcase will demonstrate how Macnica’s newest solutions will enhance and build upon positive engagement with SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX integrators. Future ratifications will optimize throughput with more end point connections delivering a more seamless ST 2110 and IPMX implementation.

On display will be the M2S SDK developed for the unification of simplistic interfaces for real-time video streams while allowing integration of software-based or FPGA-accelerated ST 2110 and IPMX systems running on everyday servers. The ideal application is for broadcasting systems that manage “All-IP” workflows.

The solution will cohabitate with various NIC cards, however, according to the company, its approaching 100 Smart NICs will bond IPMX with scalable hardware and software infrastructure options for 1Gb to 100 Gb networks.

“Visitors will see our SMPTE 2110 and IPMX solutions interacting with HDMI and SDI sources, condensing entire broadcast and production facilities within our stand. We will also demonstrate the high performance of our M2S SDK for multi-platform streaming scenarios, and how our integration with the Intel N6000 100GbE SmartNIC brings new benefits for network capacity, redundancy, and acceleration,” said Andrew Starks, Director of Product Management, Macnica.

Starks continued, “Our message for IBC is that with IPMX standards ratification just around the corner with product development soon to follow, Macnica is an enabling force in the broadcast industry that will helps manufacturers and product developers bring IP media systems to a much broader market.”

An added bonus for us gaming nerds is how Macnica is integrating the M2S interfacing with Unreal Engine.

