Renesas Graduates to the Next Class in Programmable Clock Generators

By Chad Cox

December 07, 2022

Image Provided by Renesas Electronics Corporation

TOKYO. “High levels of integration and the flexibility of programmability helps manufacturers reduce component counts, saving board space and power,” said Susie Inouye, Principal Analyst at Databeans.  With this in mind, Renesas Electronics Corporation released its VersaClock 7 configurable clock generators with 8-12 differing outputs, an embedded crystal oscillator, 150fs typical RMS 12k-20MHz phase jitter, 1.8V/2.5V/3.3V flexible power rails, digital holdover and hitless switching, SPI / I2C/ SMBUS interface support, PCIe Gen 1-6 support, and up to 27 customizations of external EEPROM. All of this is included in a 5 x 5mm, 6 x 6 mm QFN form factor designed for robust computing, wired infrastructure, and data centers.

Zaher Baidas, Vice President of the Timing Products Division at Renesas said, “VersaClock 7 gives our customers the flexibility to configure multiple design parameters while offering the best value available for their particular performance requirements.” Along with the VersaClock 7, Renesas is releasing its Renesas IC ToolBox (RICBox) Windows application for customizing components on evaluation boards utilizing Windows GUI and Python drivers. The RICBox connects easily to Renesas’ Lab on The Cloud platform.

For more information, visit renesas.com/VersaClockrenesas.com/ricbox.

