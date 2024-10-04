The Road to embedded world North America: Secure-IC Exhibits Embedded Cybersecurity Solutions for IoT, Automotive, and More

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Secure-IC

Secure-IC will be showcasing its innovative embedded cybersecurity solutions for applications such as IoT, Automotive, Factory Automation, or Server and Cloud at the inaugural embedded world North America 2024. Visit booth #1338 to view demonstrations how Secure-IC’s solutions can protect your devices and networks against vulnerabilities.

Secure-IC product offerings include Securyzr Secure Hardware Solutions, Securyzr Post Quantum Cryptography, Securyzr iSSP (integrated Security Services Platform), Securyzr Secure Software Solutions, and Cybersecurity Evaluation Tools.

Services provided include Service & Certify and Cybersecurity Thought Leadership

Service & Certify

Cybersecurity Thought Leadership

Secure-IC focuses on the development of a lasting innovation strategy leveraging The Security Science Factory, an inhouse research department with leading-edge security analysis laboratories.

Secure-IC is a leader in cybersecurity and an early developer in embedded cybersecurity. Its expertise can be found in more than 250 scientific publications, approximately 50 international patent families, and various security standards.

Meet Secure-IC’s sales team and discuss your needs for embedded systems and connected objects. Schedule a meeting: meetings.hubspot.com/benjamin-lecocq.

Please visit Secure-IC at ew24 NA in Booth #1338, or visit secure-ic.com/contact-us/ for more information.

Click here to redeem your free ticket to the embedded world Expo Floor. Use voucher code SEBO24.